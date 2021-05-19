5/19/2021: Clarification on Nyack’s Position on Masking

Faculty, Staff and Students,



Although there have been recent announcements from the CDC and Governor Cuomo related to fully vaccinated individuals not needing to wear masks in certain places, Nyack College will continue to require everyone to wear masks on campus. In addition, the College still requires everyone to complete the daily health monitoring form and have their temperature taken at the kiosk upon entry. The College’s COVID-19 guidelines have been developed in consideration of many sources including NY Forward Reopening guidelines for Higher Education and the New York State Department of Health’s “Interim Guidance for Higher Education during the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency.”

We acknowledge that we share some common areas such as parts of the lobby and elevators with other communities in our academic space. As we don’t know one another’s vaccination status, we can honor others by wearing masks in public spaces or when near one another on campus.

The recommendations of the CDC and Governor Cuomo reflect that the U.S. is trending in the right direction in regard to COVID-19. We will continue to monitor developments and updated written guidance related to this important policy and public health issue and keep you informed about changes to our campus COVID-19 policies.

David C. Jennings

EVP and Treasurer