3/20/2020: Only Essential Services to be Performed On Campus

In compliance with Governor Cuomo’s Executive Order to put NY State ‘On Pause,’ all non- essential employees that must work will do so from a remote location starting on Sunday, March 22 in the evening and until the Order is released.

The following services are essential to be performed on campus.

Mailroom – to receive and send mail with limited pick-up window hours and no campus delivery

– to receive and send mail with limited pick-up window hours and no campus delivery Switchboard – to answer, direct, and contact personnel to ensure continuing operation and service

– to answer, direct, and contact personnel to ensure continuing operation and service Food Service – to prepare and package take-out meals for residential students

– to prepare and package take-out meals for residential students Student Development – to ensure the safety and essential operation of Student Life

– to ensure the safety and essential operation of Student Life Facilities, Maintenance and Security / Aramark – to maintain the safety, sanitation and essential operations of residences and other essential workspaces

– to maintain the safety, sanitation and essential operations of residences and other essential workspaces Business Office and Payroll – to ensure ongoing financial process and operations

Supervisors of these essential departments should schedule their employees to cover required services. Supervisors may direct employees to come to campus for a specific or limited purpose, even if the employee is generally working from home.

All employees need to think through their day-to-day responsibilities to confirm that their duties can be accomplished from home or how the execution of those duties can be modified to be accomplished from home.

Do not come to work solely because your home internet access is inadequate, or because the conditions at your home are otherwise not conducive to working efficiently. Do not come to work to retrieve an item or to visit with a co-worker.

Thank you to Information Technology for their extraordinary efforts this week to equip staff to be already working from home and other staff fully prepared to work from home starting on Monday, March 23.

We know that these are challenging times and we appreciate your patience and cooperation as we work through these issues. These directives are designed to further protect our campus community and give you confidence that your work is consistent with NY’s Pause.

Please take care of yourselves and be well.