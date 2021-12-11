12/10/2021 - COVID-19 Campus Update - Nyack College

Greetings,

As you are likely aware, there have been recent increases in COVID-19 cases in New York State and New York City: NYC Percent Positivity Rate.

Due to colder weather and tendency to gather indoors, anticipated increase in holiday travel and get-togethers with family and friends, as well as growing concerns regarding the Omicron variant, we wanted to update you on several issues including vaccination information and supplemental testing.

1. COVID-19 and booster vaccine: If you have not received a COVID-19 or booster vaccination, please consider making an appointment before you leave for the Christmas break or make an appointment while you are visiting your family/friends. There are many locations locally (NYC and NJ) as well as throughout the U.S. We have provided helpful links for you to schedule your appointment below:

Vaccine Command Center – Coronavirus

How do I get a COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot in NJ?

Schedule your free COVID-19 vaccine or booster at CVS

Find vaccines and boosters

2. On December 6, NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that NYC private-sector employees will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Additional guidance is expected to be released on Wednesday, December 15. The mandate is slated to go into effect on December 27 (the date by which employees must have at least one dose of the vaccine). At this time, since this articulated mandate will impact Nyack College employees working at 2 Washington and the projected timeline to prepare is short, all employees working on-site in NYC need to submit their COVID-19 vaccination information via this form to Human Resources.

3. Indoor masking: As you are aware, Nyack College requires indoor masking in all its facilities and recommends masking outdoors in crowded settings; we expect this masking requirement to continue through the winter. NY Governor Kathy Hochul has also recently issued a stronger recommendation on indoor masking in indoor public spaces. See here.

4. Outdoor masking: We are strongly encouraging masking outdoors in large gatherings.

5. Supplemental COVID-19 testing: Additional testing is also recommended for individuals who have participated in activities that may be associated with risk of COVID-19 transmission. For the activities listed below, COVID-19 testing should be done on day 3 – 5 following travel and on day 5 – 7 following participation in the gatherings described below.

Gatherings with more than 10 people in which many are unmasked and in which not all attendees have had a PCR or antigen test within 48 hours prior to the event.

Domestic travel outside NYC via any form of public transportation (e.g., airplane, bus, train) excluding normal commuting travel from home and Nyack College campus.

Travel to an area in the U.S. with High COVID-19 incidence rates .

6. COVID-19 required testing for International travel: Keep in mind that the CDC announced New Requirements for all U.S. and non-U.S. persons arriving in the U.S., regardless of their vaccination status, requiring a negative COVID test within 24 hours of departure for travel to the U.S. As noted above, we also strongly recommend an additional test 3 -5 days after return to the U.S.

7. In light of the Omicron variant, please be mindful of the following policies:

Complete the daily health monitoring form before coming to campus

Student Daily Health Monitoring Form

Employee Daily Health Monitoring Form

If you develop symptoms, suspect exposure, and/or test positive for COVID-19, regardless of vaccination status or prior infection, report to the College to ensure all students, faculty and staff are protected appropriately.

Student Self-Isolation Notification Form

Faculty/Staff COVID-19 Self-Isolation Notification Form

Please remember to Wear Your Mask, Wash Your Hands, and Watch Your Distance.

Sincerely,

Wanda Velez, Vice President of Student Development and Dean of Students

Michele Blanck, Director of Auxiliary Services

Karen Davie, Director of Human Resources and Title IX Coordinator