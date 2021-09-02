09/02/2021 – Residential Student Important Information Fall 2021

Dear Residential Student,

My name is Louie Sanchez and I am excited to have the privilege of serving as your Nyack College Director of Residence Life. My staff and I are looking forward to welcoming you to the residential hall, we call “The Bay.” We are committed to all the Lord has for us in the months ahead. I believe that together—students and staff—we can make 2021-2022 a great year!

The community we build here at The Bay is a significant part of your Nyack College experience outside of the classroom. The Residence Life team has been collaborating closely with other members of the Office of Student Development, which include the Athletics, Housing, Student Engagement and Counseling Service.

I’m also writing to highlight some key guidelines so that you are aware of this important information before your arrival. Thank you for taking the time to read this email closely. Your cooperation in following these steps is greatly appreciated.

To receive your housing assignment, be sure to submit to the Housing Office the documents requested. New Students Only –Complete this form to schedule a check in appointment for Sept. 5th Returning Students Only –Complete this form to schedule a check in appointment for September 6th and 7th You will receive a step-by-step checklist before your scheduled check-in to help navigate the process safely and efficiently. Please review the information on what to bring and what not to bring. The night before your scheduled check-in, you will receive an electronic Room Condition Report (RCR) to be completed when you check into your room. All residential students must be tested for COVID-19 and must have received a negative PCR test result no more than 72 hours prior to arriving on campus. Documentation of COVID-19 virus test results must be submitted to residencelife@nyack.edu (ATTN: Residence Life Staff). Students may bring printed test results on the day of arrival. If you are willing to show proof of vaccination, please be prepared to provide documentation when you arrive for your check-in.

Here are some additional important guidelines to be aware of related to living in the residential hall. Please be mindful to follow these protocols.

COVID Guidelines

Wear your mask

Practice social distancing

You may not enter suites other than your own

Entry/Exit of Building

Remember to keep your mask on when entering the building

Adhere to the social distancing guidelines

Use the temperature scan kiosk

Use your ID to gain entrance to the building

After entering the building, scan your ID at the security desk

When entering or exiting the building, please use the door designated for Nyack College residents

Do not leave the door propped open when you exit the building

These guidelines have been established with your welfare and safety in mind. This and other communication throughout the year will help us to achieve our goals to that end.

The fall 2021 semester is quickly approaching, and we look forward to greeting you soon. Until then, we will continue to pray for you and your families as you prepare for your move to 150 Bay Street in Jersey City, NJ.

God bless you,

Louis Sanchez

Director of Residence Life

Nyack College

150 Bay St.

Jersey City NJ, 07302

www.nyack.edu