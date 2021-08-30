08/27/2021 – Important Guidelines For Commuter Students Fall 2021

Dear Student,

Welcome to your 2021-2022 academic year at Nyack College!

As with all new beginnings, we are grateful for a fresh start with great expectations of what God has in store for us. He will do what only He can do. Likewise, we must use wisdom and do what we can do.

As the trajectory of the coronavirus pandemic is now trending in a concerning direction in some parts of the country, and the rise of new variants emerge, it is clear that we will continue to be impacted by COVID-19 into the fall. Therefore, for us to safely return to our campus and minimize COVID-related disruptions that threaten the educational progress of our students, we need to take all the necessary steps we can to reduce risk levels in our community. We also must comply with mandates from the government that change regularly, like the ones New York City just instituted on August 17, 2021.

The spirit of community has always been a vital part of student life here at Nyack. While making connections with your classmates and other students is encouraged in and outside the classroom, this must be done in a safe manner. It is important that everyone continues to be considerate of one another even as we look to move past the pandemic.

There are important guidelines that everyone must comply with to remain safe. Please take a moment to read through the guidelines we have established that are shared in this communication. We would ask that you remain mindful that these guidelines are subject to change as the CDC, State of New Jersey, State of New York and the City of New York make necessary adjustments.

IMPORTANT GUIDELINES FOR ALL STUDENTS

It is mandatory for all students to wear a mask when in public or common areas on campus. You must keep your mask on in the classroom, chapel, library, and at events that are held on campus.

All students who plan to attend class in person or who spend the day at 2 Washington Street are required to fill out the Health Monitoring Form prior to coming to campus. You are also required to use the temperature check kiosk before entering the building. Scanning your student ID allows you to pass through the turnstile.

FOR VACCINATED STUDENTS

Students who are vaccinated will be required to follow the procedures mentioned here. The following are additional guidelines.

It is mandatory that your mask be worn while on campus.

Vaccinated students will not be required to test on a weekly basis.

Vaccinated commuter students need to send a copy of their vaccination card to healthservices@nyack.edu.

FOR UNVACCINATED STUDENTS

Students who are not vaccinated will be required to follow the procedures mentioned here. The following are additional guidelines.

It is mandatory that your mask be worn while on campus.

Unvaccinated students are required to test by Tuesday of each week and submit a negative PCR test to studentdevelopment@nyack.edu.

Students who do not comply with testing will need to move to taking classes online or by live stream and will not be permitted in the building.

Surveillance testing may be implemented during the semester.

VACCINATIONS

Vaccinations are encouraged and a location near your home can be found at the following link .

Thank you for taking the time to carefully read through this email. We are looking forward to everyone’s arrival on campus and are committed to doing so with your welfare and safety in mind. We will continue to pray for you as you enjoy the remainder of your summer.

If you have any questions or concerns, please send an email to studentdevelopment@nyack.edu.

May the Lord bless you and keep you.

Sincerely,

Dean Velez