01/07/2022 - Important COVID-19 Update - Start Date for In-Person Classes & Vaccination Requirement - Nyack College

In light of the surge in COVID cases in the NY Metro area and across the country, Nyack College has decided to begin classes as scheduled on 1/19/2022 with a livestream or asynchronous delivery model. The Spring academic calendar will remain unchanged. In-person Spring classes will begin on 1/31/2022. Residential students (including returning students) will be emailed additional information regarding adjusted move-in dates for the Spring. Certain academic programs may have specific needs which will require differing in-person thresholds, and will communicate any exceptions directly to the impacted students, faculty, and staff.

We believe this in-person delay will provide time for eligible faculty, staff and students to receive vaccinations and booster shots and avoid having individuals return to campus during the peak of the surge. While we remain hopeful that Omicron will not cause serious illness, the rapidly spreading variant has the potential to overwhelm campus operations as students, faculty and staff are forced to isolate or quarantine.

We are working daily to remain as open as possible while also being as safe as possible.

As a further step toward safety, Nyack College is requiring all students, employees, and campus visitors to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and upload proof of vaccination as a condition of having access to campus buildings—both in New York City and at the Jersey City residential facility. Employees were required to provide proof by 12/27/2021 and may seek an accommodation for a health or religious exemption by submitting the request to Human Resources. Students are required to provide proof of at least one vaccination by 1/28/2022 and may seek an accommodation for a health or religious exemption by submitting the request to Student Development. These student forms will be available on the website.

Further information, including resources about getting a vaccination or booster, are also posted on our website.

Thank you for your contributions to the health and safety of our community.

